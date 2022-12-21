Kajal Aggarwal is twinning and winning as she clicks a picture-perfect moment with son Neil and hubby Gautam

Kajal Aggarwal has been treating the fans with some awe-worthy moments with her baby boy Neil and husband Gautam Kitchlu recently. Just now, she once again took to her Instagram handle and dropped another picture-perfect fam-jam moment. The Hey Sinamika actress was seen looking ravishing in grey ethnic wear, while the father and son duo twinned in matching green kurtas, jackets, and white pajamas.

Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Hey Sinamika alongside Dulquer Salmaan, and after a long maternity break, she will next grace the big screen with Kamal Haasan's much-awaited sequel, Indian 2. Earlier, she shared her experience of coming back on the sets after having a child. Penning a long note on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "My body wasn’t the same as how it used to be. Pre-baby, I could endure very long workdays with taxing amounts of physical activity AND then hit the gym. Our bodies can change/ may change/ will change but our indomitable spirit and burning passion, need not. We’ve got to just keep showing up for ourselves and consistently making each day count. It’s all about what we choose to prioritize to focus on and not feel guilty about our choices.#Indian2 I’m so glad I’ve jumped back into the drill with you. Stoked to learn new skills on the job and pursue them as hobbies after. So fortunate to be a part of this industry I call home! Grateful for the opportunities to constantly learn and become an upgraded version of myself."

About Indian 2

Check out the picture below: