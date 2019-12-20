Kajal Aggarwal: It's family time for Indian 2 actress as she enjoys a vacation in Maldives; View PIC

Kajal Aggarwal has recently jetted off to Maldives along with her family members and is enjoying her vacation to the fullest. Recently, she has shared a glimpse of the same on her Instagram handle. Check it out.

South and Bollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal enjoys a massive fan following all over the country owing to her brilliant acting skills and utter beauty. The Magadheera actress is known for her simplicity and never fails to impress the audiences with her amazing performances in movies. Recently, the Indian 2 actress has added yet another feather to her cap. For the unversed, Kajal has now become the first South Indian actress to get a wax statue at the famous Madame Tussauds museum.

The Arya 2 actress is known to be very much close to her family members and is often spotted spending time with them. Recently, Kajal jetted off to Maldives along with her family in order to spend the last few days of the year in peace and serenity. The Comali actress has now shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen sitting at some resort with the rest of the family.

Check out Kajal Aggarwal’s latest Instagram post below:

Clad in an orange cami top and white shorts, Kajal looked pretty as she posed for the picture along with others. On the work front, Kajal has some interesting projects lined up which are scheduled to be released next year. She will be seen alongside Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar in Indian 2. Another upcoming movie of the actress is Paris Paris which is an official remake of the 2014 Bollywood movie Queen. She is also a part of the Bollywood movie Mumbai Saga co – starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff and others in lead roles.

Credits :Instagram

