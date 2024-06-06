Kajal Aggarwal keeps it stylish in slit-cut dress for Satyabhama promotion; Dulquer Salmaan spotted in Mumbai

Actress Kajal Aggarwal is all geared up for his action thriller titled Satyabhama. The flick will feature Kajal in a never-seen-before avatar. Now, in a recent update, Kajal attended the special premiere show where she was snapped in her elegant and powerful avatar in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan was also spotted in his cool and dapper avatar after leaving a restaurant in Mumbai. Have a look!

Kajal Aggarwal snapped in her all-black avatar

On June 6, a video surfaced online in which Kajal Aggarwal can be seen attending the special screening of her upcoming crime thriller Satyabhama at PVR in Hyderabad.

In the video, Kajal was seen moving forward as the lenses tried to capture the actress’ beauty. For the special occasion, Kajal opted for a black sleeveless dress that made her look powerful and dynamic.

Later, Kajal was seen interacting with media persons, and her fans present there while smiling at the cameras.

Dulquer Salmaan spotted in his cool and dapper avatar

Meanwhile, a video has been shared online in which Dulquer Salmaan was seen leaving a restaurant in Mumbai. The actor looked dapper in a white collared t-shirt along with blue jeans with a light blue cap.

Later, the actor greeted the paps present there and smiled for the paps as well.

Watch Dulquer Salmaan snapped in Mumbai

Advertisement

Workfront of Kajal Aggarwal and Dulquer Salmaan

Satyabhama is Suman Chikkala's directorial debut, and it stars Naveen Chandra, Prakash Raj, Ravi Varma, Harsha Vardhan, and many more in key parts, in addition to Kajal Aggarwal.

The film's plot revolves around the titular character, ACP Satyabhama, who investigates a missing-person case and learns terrible truths along the way.

Aurum Arts has financed the film, which has been shot by Vishnu Besi. Kodati Pavan Kalyan also handled the film's editing. The action thriller is set to be released on June 7, 2024.

Apart from Satyabhama, Kajal will also appear in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, helmed by director Shankar Shanmugam. The film boasts a stellar star cast that includes Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, S J Suryah, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in pivotal roles.

The project has been bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions and is all set to grace the theaters on July 12, 2024.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan is all set to feature in Venky Atluri’s mystery drama titled Lucky Baskhar. The plot is set in the late 1980s and follows the intriguing life of an ordinary bank clerk. Following the phenomenal success of Sita Ramam across India, DQ is preparing for another historical drama.

Meenakshi Chaudhary, who has previously appeared in Telugu films such as Guntur Karam starring Mahesh Babu and Khiladi featuring Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, will now portray the female protagonist in this Venky Atluri film. Meanwhile, Lucky Bashkar is nearing the end of the shooting process.

ALSO READ: Ajith Kumar’s daughter Anoushka recorded without permission while shopping with a friend; fans upset