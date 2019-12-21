Kajal Aggarwal lashes out on being questioned about marriage; Says 'It is nobody's business'

Kajal Aggarwal lashes out on being questioned about marriage & responds saying 'It is nobody's business'.

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most renowned names in the Telugu film industry. Capturing a million hearts with her breathtaking performances and good looks, the actress enjoys a huge fanbase. After the actress appeared on Laxmi Manchu’s chat show Feet Up With The Stars and revealed that her wedding is on the cards, fans, and media pop the question wherever she goes. Recently, the actress was found attending the grand opening of a shopping mall in Vijayawada where she was once again questioned about her wedding plans and Kajal lashed out on the same.

The actress expressed her dissent on being asked about her love life in public and said that it is nobody's business to ask her about her marriage plans time and again. Kajal had earlier revealed that she plans to settle down soon and expects a caring and spiritual life partner. Seeing the dreamy wedding of B-Tow actresses and , Kajal had too expressed her wish to tie the knot but having been at the peak of her career, she believed that marriage could be kept aside for a while.

Kajal had earlier spoken about her love life revealing that she has been in 2 serious relationships at different phases. One of them was before she took up acting as her career and another one was after it. Both were with people outside the industry and did not work as a relationship requires time and effort. It requires physical presence which was not possible every time owing to her high career graph.

