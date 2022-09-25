Kajal Aggarwal learns ancient Martial Arts for Kamal Haasan's Indian 2; See Video of her practicing
Kajal Aggarwal gives a glimpse of her Kalaripayattu lessons for Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 on Instagram, and pens a heartfelt note.
Post delivering her baby-boy Neil, new-mommy Kajal Aggarwal is back to work. Her next project will be Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. She has been taking Kalaripayattu lessons, a form of Indian martial arts for her role in the movie. Apart from this, the actress is also learning horse riding to look just as fit for the role. Dropping a snippet of her Kalaripayattu lessons, she penned a note on Instagram, along with a video, flaunting her swift moves.
Her note went like this, "Kalaripayattu is an ancient Indian martial art, that translates into ‘practice in the arts of the battlefield.’ The magic of this art form evolved into the birth of Shaolin, Kung Fu, and consequently Karate and Taekwondo, amongst others. Kalari was typically used for guerilla warfare and is a beautiful practice that empowers the seeker physically as well as mentally. Grateful to have been learning this intermittently (but wholeheartedly) over 3 years! @cvn_kalari have been fabulous and so patient, guiding me as per my ability to learn and perform at different degrees over time. Thank you for being such wonderful masters. shot and edited by @kiransa #indian2."
Filmmaker S Shankar is helming Indian 2, the shoot of which is currently underway. The movie buffs are thrilled to see Kamal Haasan in the Senapathy avatar yet again. The film also has a stellar cast with Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, and Guru Somasundaram in key roles, along with others. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, Anirudh Ravichander has rendered the songs and background score of the second installment of the 1954 blockbuster.
