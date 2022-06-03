Kajal Aggarwal lights up the internet as she flaunts exuberant smile in pink off shoulder floral dress; PIC

Kajal Aggarwal, who is enjoying the motherhood phase, took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic after a long time. It's a throwback pic before becoming mommy and she looks beautiful flaunting a beautiful smile. Her million-dollar smile can make anyone fan of her and today she treated fans with such a pic, making our weekend all better.

Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram story and shared a beautiful pic of herself and we just can't get enough of it. Clad in a summer-friendly pink off-shoulder floral dress, the actress is seen flaunting her exuberant smile as posed for the pic. Fans are also gushing over his picture and dropping comments. They have commented saying his smile is cute.

Sharing the pic, Kajal captioned, "When in doubt…smile it out!."

Check out Kajal Aggarwal's pic here

A few days ago, Kajal Aggarwal's shared an adorable pic of her sister Nisha holding her newborn baby boy Neil in her arms. Sharing, the pic, Nisha wrote, "#Sukoon @kajalaggarwalofficial just send my bundle quickly to me." However, it is to be noted that the actress hasn't yet revealed her baby's face to the world.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal's sister Nisha shares a cute pic of holding newborn Neil Kitchlu in arms; Calls it 'Sukoon'

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal was the leading lady of Chiranjeevi's Acharya, which performed poorly at the box office but later it was revealed that her scenes, which she shot before pregnancy were edited from the film.

The actress is currently on break, enjoying her motherhood phase and spending time with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil.