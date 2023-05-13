Kajal Aggarwal locks lips with ‘main man’ Gautam Kitchlu; See PIC

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are one of the most sought-after couples in the South. They were friends for several years before tying the knot. Last year in April, the couple entered a new chapter as they embraced parenthood. They named their baby boy Neil Kitchlu. Despite having a busy schedule, Kajal maintains an active social media presence. Fans love to see the glimpses of Kajal's life that she shares on social media, be it the photos of family gatherings or Kajal's outfits, or the couple's date nights.

Recently, Kajal dropped a series of photos from the launch event of her eye makeup line. The first photo shows Kajal in a thigh-slit black dress. The actress is seen looking to the other side as she poses for the camera. Kajal looks ravishing in the black gown. In the second photo, Kajal is seen posing with her husband Gautam at the event. The third photo shows the couple locking lips as they kept their hands wrapped around each other. The other photos are also from the vent night. The caption for the post reads, "With my main man, without whom this product/ launch/ excitement wouldn’t be possible for me. @kitchlug the method to my madness ‘Kajal by Kajal’ is your lovely brainchild that we now proudly share with all."

After her maternity break, Kajal Aggarwal made her comeback on the big screen with Tamil and Telugu horror comedy, Ghosty. Directed by Kalyaan, the film was released for Ugadi and received mixed reviews. Next up, the actress will be seen next in Kamal Haasan's much-awaited sequel, Indian 2. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions in association with Red Giant Movies, the film's cast also includes names like Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Gulshan Grover, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash and Vennela Kishore, among others. Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music for the highly-talked-about drama.

