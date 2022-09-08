Kajal Aggarwal looks beautiful as she flaunts radiant smile and poses for a pic with her baby boy Neil in arms

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most famous actresses in the south. She is currently basking in the glory of the new chapter of her life i.e. motherhood. For the unversed, Kajal and her hubby, Gautam Kitchlu were blessed with a baby boy, Neil Kitchlu, on May 19, 2022, and since then, they have been busy fulfilling their parenting duties. She is also super active on social media, sharing glimpses of her cute baby boy and making everyone go aww.

Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and share a cute photo with her little baby boy. In the picture, she is seen carrying her son in a baby carrier as she poses with a smile for the camera. The actress looks beautiful with no makeup and a simple smile.