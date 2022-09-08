Kajal Aggarwal looks beautiful as she flaunts radiant smile and poses for a pic with her baby boy Neil in arms
Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most famous actresses in the south. She is currently basking in the glory of the new chapter of her life i.e. motherhood. For the unversed, Kajal and her hubby, Gautam Kitchlu were blessed with a baby boy, Neil Kitchlu, on May 19, 2022, and since then, they have been busy fulfilling their parenting duties. She is also super active on social media, sharing glimpses of her cute baby boy and making everyone go aww.
Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and share a cute photo with her little baby boy. In the picture, she is seen carrying her son in a baby carrier as she poses with a smile for the camera. The actress looks beautiful with no makeup and a simple smile.
Kajal can be seen dressed in a blue shirt and white denim and sporting a no-makeup look. She captioned the post, "#Doublethetrouble #twicethefun."
Last month, Kajal shared an adorable picture with her son Neil as he turned four-months-old. Happy 4 months to the love of my life #NeilKitchlu and happy Krishna Janmashtami to all ! #krishnajanmashtami #happybirthdaysrikrishna The little munchkin can be seen lying on his mom's lap as Kajal pours out her love on him. She wrote, "Happy 4 months to the love of my life #NeilKitchlu and happy Krishna Janmashtami to all ! #krishnajanmashtami #happybirthdaysrikrishna."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal Aggarwal recently announced that she will be resuming work on Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 from the 13th of September this year. The sequel to the 1996 blockbuster hit Indian was halted after a massive accident on the sets of this forthcoming action thriller. This unfortunate incident which took place in February 2020 resulted in the deaths of a few crew members