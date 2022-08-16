Kajal Aggarwal looks beautiful as she defines desi glam in a pink ethnic suit; See PICS

Kajal Aggarwal's style statement is about exuding glamour and oomph in elegant attires. You can always count on Kajal to serve up some envy-inducing looks. When it comes to putting her best fashion foot forward, the Singham actress loves to go the ethnic way.

Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram story and shared a few pics of herself in a glamorous ethnic suit. The diva dressed up in a pretty pink Anita Dongre silk suit that featured embroidery work and a matching dupatta. She took the look top-notch and added oomph with her make-up, perfect brows, pink lipstick, and blushed cheeks.

Kajal Aggarwal looked beautiful and served a perfect glam in an ethnic suit. She definitely knows how to make heads turn in the simplest of attires.

She is currently enjoying her new phase of motherhood in life. Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and wished her husband Gautam Kitchlu on his birthday with a beautiful picture of them and their little bundle of joy, Neil. While the Hey Sinamika actress kissed her hubby on the cheek, the little one can be seen looking at his parents.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal Aggarwal recently announced that she will be resuming work on Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 from the 13th of September this year. The sequel to the 1996 blockbuster hit Indian was halted after a massive accident on the sets of this forthcoming action thriller. This unfortunate incident which took place in February 2020 resulted in the deaths of a few crew members.