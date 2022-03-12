Kajal Aggarwal looks bewitching in a black dress as she flaunts her baby bump in a maternity shoot pic

Mom to be Kajal Aggarwal is excited for her motherhood as she shared a pic from her special maternity shoot and we can't stop looking at her. Clad in a maxi dress, the actress is a pure diva in black. The preggers beauty can also be seen flaunting her baby bump. Fans are showering hearts and wishes to the actress

Sharing the pic, Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Anticipation." Well, seems like the actress is totally excited for the baby and is high on anticipation if it is a girl or boy. We can't wait to find out as well.

Yesterday night, Kajal shared a perfect family portrait featuring herself, husband Gautam Kitchlu and pet dog posing in smiles. Twinning in black and white, the couple is surely winning hearts too.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal flaunts her baby bump as she poses for perfect family portrait with husband & dog

After months of rumours, in January, Kajal announced pregnancy news on New Year's eve with a special post penned by her husband. She has currently taken a break from work and is spending time with her family.

Meanwhile, Kajal will be seen in Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. Directed by Siva Koratala, the film also stars Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde and will hit big screens on April 29. She is yet to announce her next projects.