Kajal Aggarwal looks as fresh as the morning dew in her latest picture; Check it out

The south siren who will be next seen in the upcoming film called Indian 2 has shared yet another breath-taking picture of herself as she enjoys her vacation in Maldives.

Kajal Aggarwal is currently enjoying her vacation in the stunning locales of Maldives. The gorgeous actress has already set the internet on fire with her drop-dead gorgeous pictures from her Maldives vacation. The south siren who will be next seen in the upcoming film called Indian 2 has shared yet another breath-taking picture of herself as she enjoys her vacation. The Indian 2 actress is seen in a sleeveless pink coulred dress. The south diva is making heads turn as she poses in her no make-up look. The south actress Kajal Aggarwal who featured in films like Comali, Magadheera, Thuppakki, Paris Paris and Ganesh is setting the internet on fire as she has been sharing some stunning pictures from her vacation in the beautiful location of Maldives.

As per the latest reports on the south siren Kajal Aggarwal, the diva will be seen in the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The role essayed by the Comali actress Kajal Aggarwal is said to be that of an 85 year old woman. There is no official word out yet from the makers of Indian 2 about Kajal Aggarwal's role. There is a strong buzz that the role played by Kajal will be very challenging and key to the film's story line. The actress Kajal Aggarwal is expected to kick start the shoot of the Kamal Haasan starrer in January.

There was a strong buzz in the south film industry that the south megastar Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi will be essaying the villain's role in the film. There is no official annoouncemnet made yet about this.

(ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal's sizzling bikini clad photos from Maldives vacay sets social media on fire; Check it out)

Credits :instagram

Read More