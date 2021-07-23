Kajal Aggarwal looks majestic in a dramatic sleeved purple dress; Yay or Nay?

Kajal Aggarwal never fails to grab our attention with her fashion choices. She also makes sure to take her style statement a notch up and her latest look is proof. Kajal's latest look in a dramatic full-sleeved purple dress is sure to leave you mesmerised. The cute dress by Nirmooha having hand-embroidered cuffs is a perfect outfit one can think of for a date night out. Kajal Aggarwal completed her look with a lot of blush, glossy lips, and blended rosy eyelids. The Singham actress teamed her outfit with a pair of stunning Christian Louboutin heels.

From head to toe, she looks gorgeous and we cannot move our eyes off her. Be it at the airport or making a red carpet appearance, Kajal sure knows how to turn enough heads. Even on the days when she doesn't like to be dressed up, the South and Bollywood beauty grabs our attention with her natural and no-makeup look. Check out her latest look below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. Directed by Siva Koratala, the film also stars Ram Charan in an important role while Pooja Hegde will be seen in a cameo.

Meanwhile, she is shooting for her Hindi project titled, Uma. Directed by Tathagata Singha, the team has begun shooting for the film in Kolkata.