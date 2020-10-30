Kajal Aggarwal looks pretty in pink as she heads for first wedding ritual with her mother; See Photos
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu Wedding: Actress greeted the media and looked beautiful in pink and traditional chooda as she was spotted with her mother.
For her first wedding ritual with Gautam Kitchlu, Kajal Aggarwal was spotted wearing a lovely pink suit paired with organza dupatta.
Credits :Viral Bhayani
