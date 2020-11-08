  1. Home
Kajal Aggarwal looks radiant in post wedding glow in these latest PHOTOS; See post

In the photos, newly-wed Kajal Aggarwal can be seen posing for photographs and her photos are a visual tear to the eyes.
While the internet is trending with photos of newlyweds Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu, the South actress has shared yet another set of photos, where she can be seen looking radiant in post wedding glow. In the photos, she can be seen in an unconventional yellow suit and she can also be seen flaunting her mehndi done for her wedding. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautham Kitchlu tied the knot in a simple yet elegant wedding with close friends and family on October 30.

Photos and videos of the couple from the wedding and Haldi ceremony were shared widely by their fans and followers across all social media platforms. Earlier last month, Kajal announced her engagement with the Mumbai-based businessman. She also made the headlines when she flaunted her engagement ring on social media. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal will be next seen with Megastar Chiranjeevi in his upcoming film Acharya directed by Koratala Siva.

The film is one of the most awaited ones in Tollywood. She also has a Tamil film titled Hey Sinamika, where she will share the screen space with Aditi Rao Hydari and Dulquer Salmaan. She will be seen playing the leading lady in Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Indian 2. While having an online interaction with her fans, she hinted at a possible collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay. However, no official announcement on this news is made yet.

