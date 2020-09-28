  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kajal Aggarwal looks SMOKING hot and raises the temperature in a signature LBD: Yay or Nay?

Kajal Aggarwal's latest photos have set social media on fire and fans are dropping lovely comments on it.
5909 reads Mumbai
Kajal Aggarwal photos in black dress Kajal Aggarwal looks SMOKING hot and raises the temperature in a signature LBD: Yay or Nay?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

South and Bollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal is one of the actresses who knows how to grab attention with her fashion choices. The stunner never leaves us disappointed when it comes to flaunting the right fashion and beauty trends. Kajal has once again bowled us over with her glam quotient in LBD dress. Yes, popularly known as 'Little Black Dress', Kajal is winning our hearts yet again with her latest photos on Instagram. She looks smoking hot and has clearly dressed to kill us. She finished out her look with minimal makeup, open natural hair and paired her LBD with sky-high white heels. She topped her look with delicate earrings and a diamond bracelet. She is looking stunning and how! 

She captioned one of the photos as, "So what if we cannot get out, redefining and learning the new normal." That infectious and cute smile on her face adds a perfect glamour touch. Don't you think? Kajal's latest photos have set social media on fire and fans are dropping lovely comments on it. Kajal's best friend and actress Tamannaah Bhatia could not stop herself from commenting on her latest hot look. The Sye Raa actress wrote, "So pretty,' along with heart popping emoticons. 

Take a look:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So what if we cannot get out, redefining and learning the new normal 

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Appreciation for the little things.

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal is an epitome of beauty in this beyond perfect monochrome photo; Take a look 

On the work front, Kajal will be sharing the screenspace with Vishnu Manchu in their upcoming film titled, Mosagallu. The film is based on the world’s biggest IT scam. Mosagallu and is produced by Vishnu Manchu under 24 Frames Factor in association with AVA Entertainment. 

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Janhvi Kapoor gets emotional at the trailer launch; shares advice given by mom Sri Devi
Divya Khosla gracefully embraces her wardrobe malfunction at the LFW 2020
Kareena GLITTERS in an emerald green body sculpting gown at Lakme Fashion Week Summer 2020
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi spotted last night along with family at Anil Kapoor's residence
AbRam matching his tiny steps to the beats clearly shows he LOVES dancing. Here’s proof!
Akki was never a fan of Katrina before THIS film; admits Khiladi actor
Shivangi Joshi on struggles, journey, trolls, perceptions about her on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Humorous DIALOGUE BAAZI between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh is pure laughter dose for the day
Ananya wished father Chunky Panday with a heart-melting UNSEEN video from her childhood
Back when Bhumi Pednekar and her sister graced a Diwali party and gave us fashion goals
WATCH: When Kajol embarrassed Shah Rukh Khan by calling him a 'love guru'

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement