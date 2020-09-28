Kajal Aggarwal looks SMOKING hot and raises the temperature in a signature LBD: Yay or Nay?

Kajal Aggarwal's latest photos have set social media on fire and fans are dropping lovely comments on it.

South and Bollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal is one of the actresses who knows how to grab attention with her fashion choices. The stunner never leaves us disappointed when it comes to flaunting the right fashion and beauty trends. Kajal has once again bowled us over with her glam quotient in LBD dress. Yes, popularly known as 'Little Black Dress', Kajal is winning our hearts yet again with her latest photos on Instagram. She looks smoking hot and has clearly dressed to kill us. She finished out her look with minimal makeup, open natural hair and paired her LBD with sky-high white heels. She topped her look with delicate earrings and a diamond bracelet. She is looking stunning and how!

She captioned one of the photos as, "So what if we cannot get out, redefining and learning the new normal." That infectious and cute smile on her face adds a perfect glamour touch. Don't you think? Kajal's latest photos have set social media on fire and fans are dropping lovely comments on it. Kajal's best friend and actress Tamannaah Bhatia could not stop herself from commenting on her latest hot look. The Sye Raa actress wrote, "So pretty,' along with heart popping emoticons.

On the work front, Kajal will be sharing the screenspace with Vishnu Manchu in their upcoming film titled, Mosagallu. The film is based on the world’s biggest IT scam. Mosagallu and is produced by Vishnu Manchu under 24 Frames Factor in association with AVA Entertainment.

