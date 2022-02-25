Kajal Aggarwal is lovestruck by husband Gautam Kitchlu as they pose in golden hour for perfect pic

Kajal Aggarwal has dropped another beautiful pic from her baby shower with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. The couple look absolutely stunning in ethnic wear as they pose in the golden hour sunlight. Kajal seems to be totally lovestruck by her husband and her smile says it all.

Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic, where she and Gautam can be seen posing in arms amid the breathtaking sunlight. The couple twinned in red as the actress wore a red silk saree and Gautam dresses up in a Nehru jacket.

Sharing the pics on Instagram, Kajal wrote, "#nofilter #sunshine #stealingmoments."

Kajal Aggarwal is expecting her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. Aggarwal and Kitchlu families recently hosted a baby shower for the couple, which was a very close-knit ceremony. Kajal confirmed her pregnancy on New Year's as her husband announced it by posting a photo of his ladylove along with a cute caption.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal is waiting for the release of Brinda's romantic drama, Hey Sinamika, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film will be out in theatres on March 3. She will star alongside actors Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde in Siva Koratala’s Acharya, which is set to release in theaters on March 29.

