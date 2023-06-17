Kajal Aggarwal makes a basic outfit look fab with not so ordinary jeans as she gets clicked at Hyderabad airport; VIDEO

Kajal Aggarwal got clicked at the Hyderabad airport, a while ago. The actress seemed to be in a rush as she got in her car, talking on the phone. She opted for a casual look but gave a quirky twist to her denim jeans and it looks perfect. Kajal is reportedly in the city for the launch of her 60th movie.

Kajal Aggarwal opted for denim jeans and paired them up with a black cut-out top. Well, the jeans are so not ordinary as she literally took the denim fashion a notch higher. The jeans feature a multicolor print detail at the corners of the jeans. The bright and playful color went well with the jeans and made the basic outfit stand out.

She rounded off the basic outfit with a matching hat on her head and left her soft tresses open. Subtle makeup and a black bag to carry made the travel look a staple style for everybody to take cues from.

Watch Kajal Aggarwal's airport video here:



About Kajal60

According to reports, Kajal Aggarwal has arrived in Hyderabad for the title and first-look launch of her next film, which is female-centric. Today, she took to Twitter and announced the details of her 60th film, which is tentatively titled Kajal60. The first look and title will be unveiled on Sunday with a grand event. This news has come amid rumors of her quitting her career. Kajal60 is expected to be big for the actress after her maternity break.

It is bankrolled by Aurum Arts Official. However, details about the cast, crew, language and have been kept under wraps.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal will be seen next in Kamal Haasan's much-awaited sequel, Indian 2. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Gulshan Grover, Priya Bhavani and etc. Directed by Shankar, the shoot of the film is underway.

The actress is playing the role of the female lead in Balakrishna starrer Bhagavanth Kesari. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film also features Sreeleela.

