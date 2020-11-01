Kajal Aggarwal makes for the most EXQUISITE bride in a custom Anamika Khanna lehenga beside husband Gautam
For her wedding, Kajal Aggarwal picked customised regal Anamika Khanna lehenga and looked the most exquisite bride beside husband Gautam Kitchlu. After her pheras, Kajal took to social media and shared some stunning photos and we just can't stop staring at her. The hand-made lehenga featured colourful floral motifs, pearls and rhinestones. The newlyweds coordinated their wedding outfit, styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel. While Kajal picked embellished red lehenga, Gautam Kitchlu opted for intricate golden thread-work sherwani by Anita Dongre.
Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that were able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon. Outfit for KA: @anamikakhanna.in Outfit for GK : @anitadongre Jewellery : @sunita_shekhawat_jaipur Kaliras : @mrinalinichandra Stylist : @stylebyami style team: @tanyamehta27 Make up: @vishalcharanmakeuphair Hair : @divya.naik25 Photo: @storiesbyjosephradhik
Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and others have been showering the couple with congratulatory messages. Dulquer Salmaan also wished the couple with a lovely message that read: "Huge huge congrats to the two of you !!! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness."
