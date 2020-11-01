Kajal Aggarwal makes for the most EXQUISITE bride in a custom Anamika Khanna lehenga beside husband Gautam

While Kajal Aggarwal picked embellished red lehenga, Gautam Kitchlu opted for intricate golden thread-work sherwani by Anita Dongre.

For her wedding, Kajal Aggarwal picked customised regal Anamika Khanna lehenga and looked the most exquisite bride beside husband Gautam Kitchlu. After her pheras, Kajal took to social media and shared some stunning photos and we just can't stop staring at her. The hand-made lehenga featured colourful floral motifs, pearls and rhinestones. The newlyweds coordinated their wedding outfit, styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel. While Kajal picked embellished red lehenga, Gautam Kitchlu opted for intricate golden thread-work sherwani by Anita Dongre.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and others have been showering the couple with congratulatory messages. Dulquer Salmaan also wished the couple with a lovely message that read: "Huge huge congrats to the two of you !!! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness."

Also Read: Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah wish Kajal Aggarwal a 'Happy Married Life' with Gautam Kitchlu

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×