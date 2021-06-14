Kajal Aggarwal makes a STRONG case for power dressing in a hot pink pantsuit; Yay or Nay?

The Singham actress Kajal Aggarwal has shared another stunning look in a pink pantsuit and is giving us major boss lady vibes.

Kajal Aggarwal is known for her experimental fashion choices. The stunner leaves no stone unturned when it comes to putting her best fashion foot forward. Be it dressing up for a red carpet event or sporting casuals at the airport, Kajal makes sure to turn enough heads with her style statement. The stunner loves everything fashion and her latest photos are proof. The Singham actress has shared another stunning look in a pink pantsuit and is giving us major boss lady vibes.

One can see, Kajal makes a strong case for power dressing in a hot pink pantsuit. She completed her look with open wavy hair and accessorised with mini hoops. We are totally in love with this look and just can't get over how effortlessly Kajal has nailed it. Going by the photos, Kajal is definitely blessed with a great team of makeup artist and hairstylist. They bring out the best in her when it comes to fashion! What are your thoughts on Kajal's latest look? Let us know in the comment section below.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen next in Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. The film also stars Ram Charan in an important role while Pooja Hegde plays a cameo. Mani Sharma has composed the film's music. Cinematography and editing are performed by Tirru and Naveen Nooli respectively.

Directed by Siva Koratala, Acharya is scheduled to be released on May 13, 2021, but has been postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India.

