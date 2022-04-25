Kajal Aggarwal not part of Chiranjeevi & Ram Charan starrer Acharya, confirms director Koratala Siva

Kajal Aggarwal, who was announced as the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi in the upcoming film Acharya, is now not a part of the film. Yes, the director confirmed during the promotional interviews that she is not part of the film. Reportedly, Kajal's part which she shot before the pregnancy have been edited from the film.

Koratala Siva made it clear that Kajal Aggarwal is not part of the film as he said, "After completing the first schedule, I watched the rush and was not convinced. I discussed the same with Megastar garu and he asked me to take the final call. I explained the same to Kajal and she responded with a smile. Kajal's role is completely chopped off from Acharya. Pooja Hegde plays Neelambari, the love interest of Ram Charan and there is no leading lady for Chiranjeevi garu in Acharya."

Additionally, the trailer of the film also saw no glimpse of the actress making it clear about the actress' association with the film. Even at the trailer launch, which took place yesterday, Kajal wasn't mentioned by anyone in their speeches.

Kajal Aggarwal is enjoying motherhood as she was recently blessed with a baby boy. She along with her husband Gautam Kitchlu named him Neil Kitchlu.

Coming to Acharya, The trailer of Acharya was released on April 12 and shows Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan play comrades who reunite to fight against the Endowments Department over the misappropriation of temple funds and donations. Acharya has received a U/A certificate, as it gears up for a release on April 29. Mahesh Babu has lent his voice and Devi Sri Prasad composed music.

