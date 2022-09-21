Kajal Aggarwal on being part of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2: Glad I’ve jumped back into the drill

Kajal Aggarwal welcomed her firstborn with husband Gautam Kitchlu this year. Her baby boy was born on April 19. The Hey Sinamaika actress recently announced that she will be a part of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, which is going to be her first project post delivery. Today, she shared a video of enjoying a horse riding session on Instagram. The new mommy is dressed in a black T-shirt and printed pink leggings as she gets back in the groove.

For the unaware, the actress is learning horse riding for her role in the film.Her post also included an elongated note, giving an insight into her journey of finding her original self back again, "Eager and excited, I jumped back into work 4 months post-partum! Little did I realize that it would feel like starting from scratch. My body wasn’t the same as how it used to be. Pre-baby, I could endure very long workdays with taxing amounts of physical activity AND then hit the gym. Our bodies can change/ may change/ will change but our indomitable spirit and burning passion, need not. We’ve got to just keep showing up for ourselves and consistently making each day count. It’s all about what we choose to prioritize to focus on and not feel guilty about our choices.#Indian2 I’m so glad I’ve jumped back into the drill with you. Stoked to learn new skills on the job and pursue them as hobbies after. So fortunate to be a part of this industry I call home! Grateful for the opportunities to constantly learn and become an upgraded version of myself."