Kajal Aggarwal opens up about her 'life-changing and extremely challenging' motherhood journey

Her post also included a heartfelt note that read, "I can’t believe how fast the past 6 months have gone by or the profound change that has taken place in my life. I’ve gone from a scared young woman holding a wriggling mass on her chest and wondering how she was going to care for it to now fulfilling mommy duties and learning as I go along."

On 19th April this year, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu entered one of the most beautiful chapters of their lives, parenthood. They welcomed a baby boy. Today, the little munchkin Neil has turned 6 months old and commemorating the special occasion, the Hey Sinamika actress dropped a picture of a smiling Neil lying on the bed on her Instagram handle.

Sharing her experience of balancing work along with mommy duties, she wrote, "Ofcourse, balancing full time work and ensuring I never compromise on my time, attention, love, nurturing care for you- is extremely challenging, I wouldn’t want it any other way and I never imagined enjoying, so much, these fleeting moments of Babydom! You now roll on the floor, swinging left to right, tummy and back - it seemed to happen overnight...you’ve had your first cold, first bump on the head, first time in the pool, the ocean and you’ve started tasting foods."

The Singham actress further added, "Your dad and I joke that you’ll be going off to college next week because time is advancing so quickly. You’ve left the helpless newborn you were such a short time ago, behind already! I’m in awe of how you take in each little moment of life and often overwhelmed at the great responsibility God has blessed me with, being your mother! It’s as they say, the most challenging and rewarding job I’ll ever have. Happy halfway to 1, my love, my baby Neil."

As soon as the post was online, fans started flooding the comment section with congratulatory messages. Hansika Motwani, Raashii Khanna, Sundeep Kishan also reacted to the post, along with others.

