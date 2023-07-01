Kajal Aggarwal opens up on facing post-partum depression; Shares about post baby body

Kajal Aggarwal recently held an interactive session on Instagram, where she opened up about the post-pregnancy phase. The actress is the mother of a baby boy named Neil. She also suffered postpartum depression and changes in physical appearance after welcoming a child.

Kajal admitted to battling with post-partum depression and revealed how she her husband Gautam supported her. She said, "Yes, I did. Its normal and the person going through it need family support the most. Removing time for yourself helps a lot. Doing your favourite activity. A quick workout (under supervision). A quick catch up for coffee with your besties-its therapeutic. Thankfully, I got over it soon enough, courtesy my very understanding family. Gave my husband a tough time. When I was going through it though.”

Kajal Aggarwal also opened up about how much the phase of pregnancy had affected her body physically. "Its more in ones mind than physically challenging. Life offers beautiful moments. Live in the moment and make the best out of it. Having a baby is a blessing that I am truly grateful for. Jumping back into work two months post-partum is a blessing as well. Getting back to your pre-baby body is just a matter of time.”



About Kajal's motherhood

Kajal and her hubby, Gautam Kitchlu were blessed with a baby boy, Neil Kitchlu, on May 19, 2022, and since then, they have been busy fulfilling their parenting duties. She is also super active on social media and often shares glimpses of her cute baby boy.

Upcoming films

Kajal will be seen next in Kamal Haasan's much-awaited sequel, Indian 2. The actress is playing the role of the female lead in Balakrishna starrer Bhagavanth Kesari. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film also features Sreeleela. She also announced the women-centric film Satyabhama.

