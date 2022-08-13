Kajal Aggarwal opts for a denim look as she gets clicked at airport; PICS

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the few actresses in the industry who loves keeping her look as natural as she can when off duty. Be it at the airport or sharing candid photos while at home, Kajal prefers to go without makeup as much as possible. She is currently enjoying her new phase of motherhood in life. Meanwhile, the actress on Friday night was spotted at the Mumbai airport with barely any makeup and clearly, she is blessed with gorgeous features. Kajal looked stunning in a denim look.

In the pictures, the ‘Mosagallu’ actress is seen wearing a denim jacket which she paired with a white T-shirt and dark blue denim jeans. The actress completed her look with white sneakers and a stylish white bag. She kept her hair open and accessorised her look with wite studs. The new mommy looked pretty with bright smile on her face. She also posed for the cameras and acknowledged the paparazzi.

Have a look at Kajal’s pictures:

Up next, Kajal Aggarwal recently announced that she will be resuming work on Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 from the 13th of September this year. The sequel to the 1996 blockbuster hit Indian was halted after a massive accident on the sets of this forthcoming action thriller. This unfortunate incident which took place in February 2020 resulted in the deaths of a few crew members.

Kamal Haasan was questioned about reviving Indian 2 during an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, to which he said, “Indian 2 will happen. We are all working on it, we are all talking to Lyca Production. They are also keen to shoot, so now it’s just a question of getting everything together on the logistic front.”

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal last appeared on the big screens with Dulquer Salmaan-fronted romantic tale, Hey Sinamika. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan delivered another superhit with the action entertainer, Vikram.