Kajal Aggarwal is overwhelmed as she becomes the FIRST South Indian actress to get waxed at Madame Tussauds

From Bollywood celebrities to sports stars and politicians, many have got their wax statue at the Madame Tussauds museum. Now, joining the bandwagon is none other than South and Bollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal, who will be immortalised with a wax figure at Madame Tussauds, Singapore. After Prabhas and Mahesh Babu, Kajal joins the Ultimate Film Star Experience (UFSE) at Madame Tussauds Singapore. It's a proud moment for the actress as she becomes the first South Indian actress to get her wax figure.

Taking to Instagram, Kajal wrote, "I remember going to @madametussauds as a child and being so fascinated with all the figures that I’ve always looked up to, admired and been in love with.. overwhelmed to be amongst them myself!."

The South and Bollywood beauty also shared details about the hard work that went through for her wax statue at Madame Tussauds. Sharing about it, she wrote, "This feels like a fabulous culmination so far and a great way to start the new decade on a good note.. the insane hours of hard work and personal sacrifices, all feel worth it.. forever thankful to have all of you by my side.. this ones for each one of you!."

The wax figure will be unveiled on the 5th of February 2020 and fans can't wait to catch a glimpse of same. Announcing the date, Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Me and my other half will see you in Singapore on 05/02/2020 !"

