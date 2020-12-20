Kajal Aggarwal pens a beautiful birthday note for her mom & shares mesmerising unseen photos from her wedding

South and Bollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal shared sweetest yet heart-touching birthday wish for her mom on Instagram.

Birthdays are the special occasions that we want to celebrate it in the most special and memorable way. Today on her mother's birthday, South and Bollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal shared sweetest yet heart-touching birthday wish on Instagram. The actress also shared some beautiful and emotional moments that she had with her mother during her wedding recently with Chaitanya JV. Every picture depicts the special and strong mother-daughter bond they share and we just can't stop staring at it.

Kajal Aggarwal penned a beautiful note for her mom on her birthday and also shared some stunning unseen photos that were clicked at her wedding. A part of the long note read, "When people say I resemble you or even sound like you, I get ecstatic..I love you so much, this paragraph (or any amount of text) will never do justice! Happiest birthday to the most radiant and glorious girl I know. May Krishna always keep you amongst his favs."

Take a look:

On the work front, Kajal is in Hyderabad for the shooting of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. Chiranjeevi recently welcomed the actress on the sets who was accompanied by her husband Gautam Kitchlu.

Gautam and Kajal got married on October 30 in Mumbai. The wedding was attended only by their family members.

Credits :Instagram

