Kajal Aggarwal pens birthday note for her ‘soulmate’ Nisha Aggarwal on her birthday; shares unseen photos

The gorgeous and talented Nisha Aggarwal who was last seen in her 2014 Malayalam film Cousins is celebrating her 34th birthday today and her older sister Kajal Aggarwal shared some twinning photos of themselves. In the series of posts she shared earlier, Kajal Aggarwal wished her younger sister a happy birthday.

The series of photos shared a few hours ago featured the sisters wearing some elegant outfits and are definitely being showered with love and praise. In one of the posts, the actress wrote, “Happiest birthday to my soulmate, bff, mirror to my conscience, my little bayvee. I hope you find immense growth in every aspect of your journey. Love you @nishaaggarwal.” While in another post that was out soon after had her saying, “The Anna to my Elsa.”

The love between these sisters is undeniable and seems to be irresistible as well.

Check out the official posts by Kajal Aggarwal:

All three of the posts are being loved by their fans seeing both the sisters so in love with each other and setting huge fashion goals for everyone as well. The posts were quickly taken by many and even actress Raashii Khanna came onto it and said, “Such a beautiful picture! Happy birthday Nisha!”

The pictures wearing those lehengas and gowns just make everyone head over heels for them, seeing how beautiful both of them look together in it. Without a doubt, people can see that loads of people still love Nisha even though she has been away from the cinemas since 2014.

Kajal Aggarwal’s next

Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in the 2023 Tamil horror film Karungaapiyam starring alongside Regina Cassandra. She is soon to be seen again in theatres with the film Bhagavanth Kesari starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the title role. The film which is directed by Anil Ravipudi also has Sreeleela and Arjun Rampal in prominent roles, where Rampal is making his debut in Telugu films. The film is set to hit theatres tomorrow along with Leo as well.

Moreover, Kajal is also set to appear in two other films, one being the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 while another is the film Satyabhama where Kajal will be donning the role of a cop.

