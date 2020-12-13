Kajal Aggarwal pens a birthday note for her mother in law; Shares unseen pics from her wedding with Gautam

Kajal Aggarwal shared some beautiful unseen moments with her mother-in-law from her wedding with Gautam Kitchlu.

Kajal Aggarwal got married to her longtime boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu in October this year. Though it was attended only by their family members, it was a fairytale wedding amid pandemic for the actress. Well, post the wedding, Kajal has also managed to fit into the role of a daughter-in-law and is fulfiling all her duties. The stunner has now penned a beautiful birthday note for her MIL and also shared some heartwarming photos from her wedding with Gautam Kitchlu.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote, "I couldn’t be more grateful for having you in my life. Happy birthday mom!." One of the pictures sees, Kajal kissing Gautam Kitchlu's mom's hand, while the other showcases their adorable bonding. We are all hearts and can't get enough of these spectacular photos! Kajal's sister and former actress Nisha also commented on the latest post. She wrote, "Happiest bday Dheera Aunty," followed with a heart emoticon.

Check out Kajal Aggarwal's some beautiful unseen moments with her mother-in-law:

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal has quite a few films in the kitty. She will be seen in flashback scenes in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh.

She will also be seen sharing the screen space with Vishnu Manchu as his sister in their upcoming film, Mosagallu. The stunner is also looking forward to Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya and Tamil film Hey Sinamika, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari.

