Kajal Aggarwal pens heartfelt note as she performs Grah Pravesh puja at her new home; shares family PICS

Kajal Aggarwal, the popular actress is currently going through a very exciting phase in her life as a young mother. The Thuppakki actress tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu in 2020, and the couple welcomed their first child, son Neil in 2022. The popular actress, who is now set to be active in movies yet again with some promising projects, recently shifted to her new dream home. Kajal Aggarwal announced the exciting life update with an Instagram post, recently.

Kajal Aggarwal pens a heartfelt note she performs Grah Pravesh puja

Recently, the Indian 2 actress took to her official Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note, as she performed Grah Pravesh Puja at her new home with hubby Gautam Kitchlu, and little son Neil. "So many emotions while I share this with you... Had our Grah Pravesh puja earlier this week for our holy abode, a labour of love that is now our home! Feeling so blessed and our hearts are filled with immense gratitude @kitchlug @neil_kitchlu," reads Kajal Aggarwal's post.

Along with the post, the popular actress shared some heartwarming pictures with her family, which were clicked during the house warming ceremony. In the pictures, Kajal Aggarwal looks radiant in a baby pink kurta, which she paired with a matching dupatta and yellow palazzo. Little Neil twinned his mom, in a matching baby pink kurta and pajama. Gautam Kitchlu, on the other hand, opted for a yellow kurta, white pajama, and red shawl for the event.

Have a look at Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram post, below:

