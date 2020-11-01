Kajal Aggarwal pens a heartfelt note for husband Gautam Kitchlu; Shares everything about their wedding

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's photos from the wedding speak volume of true love and lifetime of togetherness.

Kajal Aggarwal got married to Mumbai-based interior designer Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai. Kajal looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red customized lehenga by Anamika Khanna while Gautam stunned in an embellished sherwani. The couple looked straight out of a fairytale and the first photos from their wedding speak volume about their true love. Kajal and Gautam Kitchlu's photos from the wedding prove it is a match made in heaven. Post the wedding Kajal penned a lovely note for her husband and we are all heart.

She wrote, "And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you." Kajal also shared details about how they planned wedding amid COVID-19 and made sure to maintain social distancing. The actress spilled the beans about the same and wrote, "Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that were able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon."

Wedding Rituals and traditions: "In a Telugu wedding, Jeelakarra Bellam signifies the union/marriage of the bride and the groom. Jeelakarra (cumin) and bellam (jaggery) are made into a thick paste and put on a tamalapaku (betel leaf). The bride and the groom put it on each other’s head while the purohit chants mantras from the Vedas. The bride and the groom look at each other only after this ceremony is completed and this auspicious ceremony signifies that the couple will stay together in bitter and sweet times,” she wrote. Fellow actor Pooja Hegde commented: “Congratulationssss @kajalaggarwalofficial sending you load of love and light. You look gorgeous.” Actor Lakshmi Manchu wrote: “Congrats Kajal! Here’s to a lifetimes of happiness and blessings."

