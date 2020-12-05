Kajal Aggarwal to play the female lead in fantasy horror comedy directed by Kalyaan: Report

Kajal Aggarwal has reportedly signed a project that will go on floors next month in Chennai. Read on for further details.

Kajal Aggarwal entered a new phase in her life after having married Gautam Kitchlu. Now, the South actress is all set to resume work and we have got some good news for all her ardent fans. Earlier, it was reported that she will be seen in a multi-starrer horror film directed by Deekay. Now, the latest that we know is that she has signed yet another Tamil film reportedly titled Ghosty this Friday that belongs to the horror genre.

The aforementioned project will be directed by Kalyaan who is accredited with films like Gulebhagavali and Jackpot. According to a report by TOI, it happens to be a heroine-oriented fantasy horror-comedy. Moreover, if this report is to be believed, Ghosty is the first-ever film that the actress has signed after her marriage. A source suggests that it will have a huge set of supporting cast that includes 23-34 comedians like Yogi Babu, Tony, Devadarshini, Mottai Rajendran, Urvashi, and many others.

Moreover, a leading hero will be reportedly playing a guest role in the Kalyaan directorial. Moreover, editor Vijay Velukutty and cinematographer RS Anandakumar who were earlier a part of the film Jackpot will also be a part of the current project. Moreover, the team has been planning to incorporate the composing duo Vivek-Mervin who were earlier a part of Gulebhagavali. According to reports, the shooting schedule of this movie will begin next month. Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal has another project lined up which is Indian 2 co-starring Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

Credits :Times of India

