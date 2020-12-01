Kajal Aggarwal to play the lead role in a horror flick; Shooting to start soon?

A photo has surfaced online, where Kajal Aggarwal can be seen with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and Deekay.

Kajal Aggarwal has been treating her fans with photos and updates about her married life. Yesterday, she even shared photos of her with husband Gautam Kitchlu. Now, a photo of Kajal and Gautam along with director Deekay has surfaced online. In the photo, they all can be seen posing with wide smiles. After the photo surfaced online, fans started speculating about her next film. Now, a new report has come up stating that she is collaborating with Deekay for a horror film.

According to The Times Of India, Kajal flew down to Chennai to do a trial shoot for the film and the makers are happy with the trial shoot’s outcome. Apparently, the film will have four female leads. Now, the team is holding talks with some top heroines and they will announce the film officially soon. The report also suggested that the horror film will be mind-blowing and it will have different story-lines.

Meanwhile, other than this, Kajal has two more films in her kitty namely Indian 2 and Hey Sinamika. As far as Indian 2 is concerned, reports suggest that the film’s shooting is getting delayed as director Shankar and Lyca Productions are holding talks to cut down on the budget further. Hearsay has that the film’s shooting will not be restarted anytime soon. Her other film Hey Sinamika has Dulquer Salman as the male lead, while Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen as yet another leading lady. The film is the debut directorial venture of veteran choreographer Brinda Master.

