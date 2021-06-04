Kajal Aggarwal to play the lead role in Sujoy Ghosh’s slice of life film titled Uma; Says she is excited

It was also announced that Uma will be shot in the second half of 2021, keeping all COVID-19 protocols in consideration.

In an exciting piece of news for the fans of South star Kajal Aggarwal, the actress will be headlining a slice of life drama titled Uma, which has filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh on board as the creative producer. The upcoming Hindi language film is produced by Avishek Ghosh of AVMA Media and Mantraraj Paliwal Miraj Group. Debutante director Tathagata Singha will be helming the film. "Set in an aristocratic household with a wedding backdrop where the entire family assembles, the drama unfolds through the multi-faceted characters with the arrival of a stranger Uma," read the official synopsis of the movie.

Sharing the film's announcement, Kajal said that she is excited to be a part of the film. It is expected that the makers will soon announce other cast members. It was also announced that Uma will be shot in the second half of 2021, keeping all COVID-19 protocols in consideration. Aggarwal, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industry, was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar series Live Telecast.

Thank you...we are elated to have @MsKajalAggarwal as #UMA...@SinTathagata https://t.co/ALaTmdXFub — Avishek Ghosh (@G_Avishek) June 4, 2021

Kajal has a couple of exciting projects in her kitty in Telugu and Tamil. In Tollywood, she has teamed up with Megastar Chiranjeevi for a social drama titled Acharya. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and it also has Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde in cameo roles. She has a Tamil film titled Hey Sinamika with Aditi Rao Hydari and Dulquer Salmaan which marks the directorial debut of ace choreographer Brindha.

