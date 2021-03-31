Kajal Aggarwal to Pooja Hegde; 5 South divas showed us to amp up the look with THIS budget friendly accessory

Be it on beachwear to styling with your casuals, a pair of giant hoops is all you need to amp up any look.

Celebrities are known for setting fashion trends and style. Fans always look up to their favourite celebs when it comes to taking fashion and fitness inspiration. As we all know the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s trends have made a huge comeback. Be it off-the-shoulder tops, ruffles or flared jeans, comeback fashion styles of then have proved what goes around comes around. Even accessories like giant hoops, chained neckpieces, chokers are ruling it. However, one fashion piece that one can't do without are hoops.

Be it on beachwear to styling with your casuals, a pair of giant hoops is all you need to amp up any look. Even when you are not an accessory person, these versatile earrings will make you fall in love with them instantly. Just a simple pair of big circles and you are good to go! Let's take a look at 5 times when South beauty Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Akkineni, Tamannaah Bhatia and others showed us how a basic and budget-friendly accessory can help you look your stylish best.

Take a look:

1: Kajal Aggarwal:

On her holiday to the Maldives, Kajal Aggarwal wore these statement earrings with a tube top and matching skirt. She looked stunning and we just can't wait to try this look on our next holiday.

2. Pooja Hegde:

Just don't wait a minute longer to shop this stunning earpiece featuring pearls. Pooja Hegde wore these pretty looking hoops with a denim white skirt and off-shoulder crop top.

3. Tamannaah Bhatia:

Tamannaah donned a colourful printed outfit by Papa Don't Preach By Shubhika. Since she wanted her outfit to do all the talking, Tam kept her accessory minimal and clearly, one cannot go wrong with a pair of hoops.

4. Samantha Akkineni:

She is definitely a trendsetter and never fails to grab our attention with her stunning looks. These giant hoop earrings worn by Samantha are goals and we just can't wait to own them already. The oversize style has taken over the 2020-21 trend like a boss.

5. Rakul Preet Singh:

Rakul Preet Singh day to night stylish look accessorised with hoops is all about standing out, not blending in. We loved it!

Which is your favourite look? Also, are you planning to invest in this oversized fashion accessory? Let us know in the comment section below.

