Is Kajal Aggarwal pregnant and expecting first baby with husband Gautam Kitchlu?

Kajal Aggarwal, who got married to her long-time boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu last year, is reportedly pregnant. According to the reports in the industry, the couple is expecting their first child. However, the actress has not confirmed anything but her silence has given credence to the speculations which claimed that she is expecting a baby soon.

It is also being said that Kajal Aggarwal has informed the makers of her next movies- Acharya and Ghost to wrap up the shoot as soon as possible because of the pregnancy. However, these are just rumors for now as Kajal didn't officially announce anything. It is to be awaited and watched if the couple addresses the rumours.

Kajal tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on October 30th, 2020, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. While their wedding was an intimate affair due to COVID-19, it was nothing less than a dream as they took vows in the stunning Taj Mahal Palace hotel, Mumbai. Kajal and her husband have the most real love story. The duo were friends for 7 years and were in a relationship for 3 years before the wedding. It was the pandemic that pushed them to take the plunge.

On the work front, Kajal is filming for the much-anticipated movie Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde. She will also be seen opposite Nagarjuna in the Telugu film The Ghost, directed by Praveen Sattaru. The actress also has two Tamil movies Ghosty and Indian 2 and is awaiting the release of Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari.