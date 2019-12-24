Kajal Aggarwal, Rana Daggubati congratulate Keerthy Suresh on winning the National Award: You make us proud

Social media is flooded with wishes for National Award Winner Keerthy Suresh. Even celebrities from the South Indian Film industry are sending best wishes to the young beauty.

This year’s National Film Awards took place in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on December 23. Awardees - Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Keerthy Suresh and among others graced the award ceremony. South beauty Keerthy Suresh won Best Actress National Award for Mahanati. Keerthy is unable to contain her happiness as she bags prestigious award. Social media is flooded with wishes for the actor. Even celebrities from the South Indian Film industry are sending best wishes to the young beauty.

Rana Daggubati took to Instagram and shared a few photos of Keerthy Suresh from National Award ceremony. He wrote, “You make us proud. Congratulations.” Actress Kajal Aggarwal also showered Keerthy with best wishes. The actress tweeted, “Big congratulations on your national award @KeerthyOfficial so well deserved !.”

Keerthy Suresh had posted a note on Twitter while thanking her fans for all the support and love. She wrote, "First and foremost, I would like to thank each and every member from the press and media fraternity. They have been the early ones to strongly affirm that our film 'Mahanati' will get its due honours with their positive reviews and unconditional appreciations."

Big congratulations on your national award @KeerthyOfficial so well deserved ! — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) December 24, 2019

On the professional front, Keerthy is all set to make her mark in Bollywood opposite . Titled Maidaan, the film will be produced by Boney Kapoor. She will be seen sharing screen space with Rajinikanth in his upcoming film, Thalaivar 168.

