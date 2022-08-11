Kajal Aggarwal recreates an iconic scene for SS Rajamouli from Baahubali: Sir Neil & my dedication to you

Actress Kajal Aggarwal is enjoying her new phase motherhood in life. She has been cherishing every moment with her little one Neil and also sharing glimpses on social media, making everyone say aww. The actress has now took her social media and shared an adorable moment with her baby boy and it has a connection with the blockbuster film SS Rajamouli and Prabhas' Baahubali.

Do you remember that iconic scene of Baahubali putting his feet on Kattappa? Yes, Kajal Aggarwal recreated this scene with her kid Neil. She put his feet on her head and said this is a dedication to Rajamouli from them both. How cute right?

Sharing the pic on her Instagram handle, Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "@ssrajamouli sir, this is Neil's & my dedication to you. How could we not."

Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's pic here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will soon resume work on her next film Indian 2, which is a Tamil film, and stars Kamal Haasan in the lead role. During an Instagram live, the actress revealed that she will resume the shoot for Kamal Haasan's highly awaited drama, Indian 2 on the 13th of September this year.

When Kamal Haasan was questioned about reviving the venture during an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, he said, “Indian 2 will happen. We are all working on it, we are all talking to Lyca Production. They are also keen to shoot, so now it’s just a question of getting everything together on the logistic front.”

The sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian came to a standstill post a massive accident on the sets of the action thriller in February 2020, which even lead to the deaths of a few crew members.