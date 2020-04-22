Kajal Aggarwal rejects a Kollywood film starring Udhayanidhi Stalin? Find Out

Kajal Aggarwal has reportedly rejected a film opposite Udhayanidhi Stalin. News reports further suggest that the leggy lass declined the Kollywood film owing to the differences between her and the lead actor Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The Comali actress Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in the much-awaited film Indian 2. This southern drama will feature south megastar Kamal Haasan as the lead. Indian 2 brings back Kamal Haasan as the Senapathy and the fans and film audiences are very curious to see what the film has to offer as the first part called Indian was a super hit film. The south siren Kajal Aggarwal has reportedly rejected a film opposite Udhayanidhi Stalin. News reports further suggest that the leggy lass declined the Kollywood film owing to the differences between her and the lead actor Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Now, there is no official word about why Kajal dropped the film has been announced by the makers, but, Udhayanidhi Stalin starrer is on a hunt of a new leading lady. The stunning actress Kajal Aggarwal will reportedly star alongside south superstar Chiranjeevi in his upcoming film titled Acharya. The film with the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor in the lead made headlines recently when the former female lead of the Chiranjeevi starrer walked out of the project. Raangi actress Trisha Krishnan was supposed to play the lead in Acharya but later dropped the film.

Many have speculated the reasons for Trisha opting out of the film as creative differences, but later on, the makers reportedly said that Trisha got a Mani Ratnam film, and hence chose to leave Acharya. But, soon reports came to light that Trisha Krishnan had reservations of working alongside a crew member who was closely associated with the project. So far, no official was made by Trisha to reveal the reason for her walking out of Acharya.

