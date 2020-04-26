Kajal Aggarwal rejects Udhayanidhi Stalin starrer for Chiranjeevi's Acharya? Find Out

Now, the Koratala Siva directorial is all set to feature the Magadheera actress as the female lead. The latest update on the Thuppakki actress states that she rejected the film with Udhayanidhi Stalin to star in Acharya.

The latest news reports about the Comali actress Kajal Aggarwal suggest that she dropped the upcoming Udhayanidhi Stalin starrer to feature in Chiranjeevi's film called Acharya. This film is helmed by ace south director Korata Siva. Previously, the news reports suggested that south siren Trisha Krishnan walked out of the Chiranjeevi starrer to sign a film with Mani Ratnam. The news reports state that Trisha gave reasons of creative differences with the makers of the film. But, later on, news reports came in that Trisha Krishnan was not comfortable working alongside a crew member who was known to be an essential member of the film's team.

The news reports suggest that the Chiranjeevi film will have a very strong social message. During a media interaction, the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy star reportedly said that Trisha left the film as she wanted to do Mani Ratnam's upcoming film. He further said that he was not aware of any creative differences between Trisha and the makers of Acharya. Now, the Koratala Siva directorial is all set to feature the Magadheera actress as the female lead. Now, the latest update on the Thuppakki actress states that she rejected the film with Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead to star in Acharya.

News reports also suggest that the makers of Udhayanidhi's upcoming film requested Kajal to return the signing amount that she had taken for the film. Kajal Aggarwal will also star in a crucial role in the Kamal Haasan film called Indian 2. This film is helmed by Shankar and will also feature, Siddharth and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

