Kajal Aggarwal resting her head on Gautam Kitchlu's shoulder in THIS latest photo is too adorable

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu look so good together in the latest picture and we just can't get enough of it. The actress recently shared a stunning picture of her with husband Gautam on Instagram story. One can see Kajal Aggarwal rests her head on Gautam Kitchlu's shoulder in the latest picture and they are slaying as a couple. Kajal is seen wearing loose white pants paired with a white top and a colourful trench coat while Gautam is seen in his casuals and winter jacket. Don't they look every bit stylish?

Kajal and Gautam got married on October 30th in a grand wedding in Mumbai. Though it was attended only by their close friends and family members, it was one lavish three-day wedding. Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal also shared some stunning pictures of herself on Instagram and shared a beautiful quote by Jeff Foster and also thanked her fans and well-wishers as she hit 17 million followers. She wrote, "Thank you for the 17million love."

On the work front, Kajal will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role.

The stunner has also wrapped up her part of the shoot for Chiranjeevi's Acharya. Kajal was recently in Hyderabad for the same and had also received a warm welcome by the megastar on the sets.

