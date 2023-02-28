Kajal Aggarwal resumes shoot of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 after maternity break; See PIC

Kajal Aggarwal has joined the sets of Kamal Hassan starrer Indian 2. The actress resumed the shoot after a long maternity break. The stunner shared a photo from the sets of the film as she resumed the shoot. She didn't reveal her look from the film as she covered from face in the pic. Sharing the pic on Twitter, Kajal Aggarwal captioned, "#Indian2 #COMINGSOON." For the unversed, Kajal and her husband, Gautam Kitchlu welcomed with a baby boy, Neil Kitchlu, on May 19, 2022, and ever since then, she has been on break. The actress was enjoying her motherhood phase and was busy fulfilling their parenting duties. Now, after 2 years, she is back to work with Indian 2.

Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's pic from sets of Indian 2:





Kajal Aggarwal also took horse riding training for her role in Indian 2. She shared a video of riding a horse and penned a long note about getting back to work after a long time. A part of her note read that she is glad that she jumped back to the drill with Indian 2. The actress mentioned that she was delighted to learn new skills on the job and pursue them as hobbies after. Last week, Indian 2 resumed a new schedule in Chennai. The shoot is said to go on for a month. The crew will shoot for 30 days and this is said to be the longest schedule. Earlier, the team of Indian 2 wrapped up a schedule in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

About Indian 2 The movie is the continuation of Indian and will narrate a new episode in Kamal Haasan’s character Senapathy’s life. Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh are the female leads of Shankar’s film. It also features star studded including Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, and others. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. The film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. Indian 2 is a pan-Indian film and will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. An official release date is yet to be announced.

