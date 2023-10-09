Kajal Aggarwal rocks velvet dress with plunging neckline that exudes boss-babe vibes

Kajal Aggarwal has been up on her ultimate Instagram game and it has been an amazing thing to watch. Kajal has owned a completely black look for the promotions of her next movie, Bhagavanth Kesari which is releasing in theatres on October 19. The film is expected to be a mass-action comedy entertainer, directed by Anil Ravipudi featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal and Sreeleela in the leading roles.

Check out her Instagram post

Kajal Aggarwal has always been an actress who exudes grace and charm in her looks. Her latest post in a black outfit and dark shades just makes everyone go in complete awe. Her black outfit just compliments her black colored nails and long black earrings.

The dark-tinted sunglasses and black earrings accentuate her whole look in complete awe and unbelievably as she owns this look. The complete look was styled by costume designer Archa Mehta who has also styled actresses like Samyuktha and Keerthy Suresh previously.

Fans have come together to see Kajal’s post, one even calling her fashion sense always on point, setting trends effortlessly. With mostly everyone coming together to compliment her, even her co-star Sreeleela went googly eyes for her in the comment section.

About her work front

Kajal Aggarwal is going to feature in the Nandamuri Balakrishna film with director Anil Ravipudi, titled Bhagvanth Kesari. Once more, Anil Ravipudi, celebrated for his penchant for commercial storytelling, is preparing to deliver a movie destined to resonate with a wide audience. 'Bhagavanth Kesari' promises to unveil a previously unexplored facet of Nandamuri Balakrishna's character. Bhagvanth Kesari’s trailer was yesterday as well and has been receiving good reports from fans seeing their mass action star in a new flick.

Furthermore, Kajal Aggarwal is also going to be in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 directed by Shankar. She is also playing the lead roles in a Hindi film called Uma and also as a cop in her next Telugu film Satyabhama.

