Kajal Aggarwal to romance Dulquer Salmaan in a Tamil film; Check it out

South and Bollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal is known for her powerful on-screen presence and is also in the limelight over her fashion choices. The stunner makes sure to give her best for any kind of roles she does in her films. Kajal will soon be seen in Kamal Haasan's Indian and the actress is super excited about her role in the film. The actress shared the details about her playing an 85-year-old woman in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. Though she did not reveal much about her role, Kajal said: "It's a very exciting role."

"It's a very exciting role but I can't tell you too much about it. They (makers of the film) will kill me!" she laughed and continued saying "I will resume shooting in February. It's going to be very different. I have never done something like this role. This is not a stereotypical answer but a genuine one." Earlier, Rakul Preet Singh, who is also a part of Indian 2 had revealed that Kajal will be seen in flashback portion of the film. Now were are super excited to know what's in the stores for us.

At a recent event, Kajal also revealed about doing a film with Dulquer Salmaan in Tamil. Yes, Kajal will be seen opposite Dulquer Salmaan in their next film. However, the stunner didn't reveal much about it.

