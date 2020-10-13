Kajal Aggarwal’s fiance Gautam Kitchlu shares a beautiful picture of them; Actress drops a sweet comment

Though the wedding is going to be a small affair, Kajal Aggarwal and her fiance Gautam Kitchlu have begun preparations in full swing.

Kajal Aggarwal and her fiance Gautam Kitchlu are getting married on October 30 in Mumbai. The couple is set to tie the knot this month and fans of the actress can't keep calm. Though the wedding is going to be a small affair, Kajal Aggarwal and her fiance Gautam Kitchlu have begun preparations in full swing. The South and Bollywood actress also confirmed her wedding on social media and stated that it is going to be a private affair. The only immediate family will be seen at their wedding. Meanwhile, Gautam Kitchlu, a Mumbai based businessman has shared a beautiful picture of them, which was a part of Kajal's bachelor party decor.

Gautam Kitchlu took to Instagram to share their throwback picture and Kajal could not stop herself from commenting on it. She dropped a lovely comment that read: "Even this post reflects an element of design @kitchlug #mysuperaestheticfeyonce (sic)." Gautam Kitchlu is an entrepreneur and founder of a design company and clearly, his creativity is seen as he showcases his love for Kajal. Don't they make for an adorable pair? Reportedly, Kajal and Gautam are college friends and that's how they turned into lovers.

Check out Gautam Kitchlu's latest Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, announcing about her wedding, the actress wrote on Instagram, "I said yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit."

