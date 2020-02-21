Kajal Aggarwal’s first look for Mosagallu REVEALED; Check it out

Kajal Aggarwal, who will be seen as the female lead in her next Tollywood film Mosagallu, took to her Twitter space and shared her first look from the film.

The first look poster of Kajal Aggarwal from her next film with Vishnu Manchu was revealed on Friday. In the poster, Kajal can be seen in white sleeveless blazer and striking a killer pose. The film, directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, also features Suniel Shetty in a lead role. It was reported earlier that the film's story is based on the most talked about IT scam that shook the whole world. More details regarding the film the cast and crew are expected to be revealed soon.

Meanwhile, Vishnu Manchu recently took to social media and announced that the crew had headed to Los Angeles to shoot some key sequences for the film in the entertainment capital of the world. The Los Angeles schedule was completed in 10 days, while the filming has been happening at a brisk pace in the last few months and is racing towards completion. It is expected that the film will have a terrific plot, characterisation and high-octane action sequences. The movie slated for release in Summer 2020.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal recently made the headlines after three crew members from the sets of Indian 2 passed away following an unfortunate accident in the sets in Chennai. She revealed in an interview that she and Kamal Haasan were at the spot where the accident happened and had a narrow escape. She will be seen as an 80-year-old woman in the Shankar directorial and reports suggest that she will play the main antagonist.

Credits :Twitter

Read More