Kajal Aggarwal’s groom Gautam Kitchlu stuns in white sherwani as he gets clicked before the wedding; Pics

Ahead of Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s wedding, here’s a glimpse of the groom before he takes the nuptial vows with the actress.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are all set to tie the knot in a couple of hours today after dating each other for quite some time. The wedding will take place in Mumbai. And while all eyes are on this grand wedding of the tinselvile, the rituals have already begun. In fact, we have got our hands on groom Gautam’s pic before he takes the nuptial vows with his ladylove in Mumbai today and these pics will surely leave you excited about the Paris Paris actress’ big day.

In the pics, Gautam was seen posing in a white sherwani with golden print in the balcony of Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai. Apparently, he was posing to get clicked for his photo shoot just before the wedding. Undoubtedly, Kajal’s main man looked dapper in his sherwani and it was difficult to take eyes off from this handsome groom. Earlier, the actress had also shared a glimpse of her bridal look wherein she was seen flaunting her red chooda and bridal jewellery in the backdrop of her bridal lehenga.

Take a look Gautam Kitchlu’s pics before his wedding with Kajal Aggarwal:

To note, Kajal had announced her wedding early this month and stated that she will be tying the knot with her businessman beau Gautam Kitchlu in a small private ceremony in the presence of their respective immediate families. She had also assured her fans that she will continue acting post her wedding and even thanked fans for their unconditional support.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

