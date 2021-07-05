Kajal Aggarwal’s Uma: Makers of the Tathagata Singha directorial kickstart the first shooting schedule

Uma is said to be a slice-of-life film and also stars Tinnu Anand, Harsh Chhaya, Meghana Malik, Gaurav Sharma, Shriswara and Ayoshi Talukdar in pivotal roles.

Kajal Aggarwal is a leading actress in both Tamil and Telugu film industries. In Tamil, she was last seen in the Jayam Ravi starrer Comali that did well at the ticket window. She was also seen in Live Telecast, a web-series that released on Disney+Hotstar and was directed by Venkat Prabhu with whom she had earlier collaborated on Saroja. She married entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in an intimate ceremony on October 30 last year. Kajal has been signed on to appear in Uma, a Hindi film, directed by Tathagata Singha.

The film went on floors today in Kolkata. Uma is said to be a slice-of-life film and also stars Tinnu Anand, Harsh Chhaya, Meghana Malik, Gaurav Sharma, Shriswara and Ayoshi Talukdar in pivotal roles. Uma is said to shot in a start-to-finish schedule following COVID-19 protocols and is produced by Avishek Ghosh (AVMA Media) and Mantraraj Paliwal (Miraj Group). Earlier, talking about the film, Kajal had said that it was a Mary Poppins kind of film, where fantasy meets reality.

Uma is a ray of sunshine and helps people deal with their problems through folktales, she is said to have told further and added that she’s not able to divulge more information at this point in time. Kajal Aggarwal’s other projects include Hey Sinamika, Indian 2 and Acharya. She also has the long-delayed Paris Paris in her kitty, although the status of the film is still unclear. Paris Paris is the Tamil remake of the starrer Queen.

