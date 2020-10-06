Kajal Aggarwal’s Wedding Announcement: Samantha Akkineni, Hansika Motwani send heartfelt congratulatory wishes

Kajal Aggarwal has announced on social media that she will be getting married to businessman Gautam Kitchlu on October 30.

After Kajal Aggarwal announced on her Instagram space about her wedding with Gautam Kitchlu, several celebrities from Hansika Motwani to Mehreen Pirzada have sent congratulatory messages to the couple. They took to the comments section and sent their heart felt wishes. Kajal Aggarwal announced that she will be getting hitched to Gautam on October 30. She also noted that the ceremony will be a simple and intimate one with only close family members.

As soon as the news came up online, fans and celebrities took to the comments section and wished the couple. Samantha Akkineni wrote, “Congratulations dear Kajal, wishing the both of you only love and joy and a lifetime of togetherness.” Rashi Khanna wrote, “Congratulations Kajal! Wish you all the happiness and love”. Hansika Motwani wrote, “Congratulations Kajal. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness”. Several other celebrities including Manjima Mohan and Mehreen Pirzadaa wished the couple.

Taking to Instagram, Kajal wrote, “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit.” This announcement comes after several media reports surfaced yesterday regarding Kajal’s wedding.

