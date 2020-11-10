Kajal Aggarwal to Samantha Akkineni: 5 best picked looks that will help you to plan your festive wardrobe

Rashmika Mandanna's unconventional outfit to Kajal Aggarwal's shirt-palazzo pants, take some inspiration on how to pull off the festive look by recycling your old outfits.

The festive season is here and preparations for the same have begun in full swing. However, what worries always is to pick the right ensemble and of course, look your best. Considering the current situation and the precautions to follow, we help you to dress up right this festive season without going overboard. Ahead of Diwali, we have picked top 5 best looks of actresses down South that will help you to plan your wardrobe. Rashmika Mandanna's unconventional outfit to Kajal Aggarwal's shirt-palazzo pants, take some inspiration on how to pull off the festive look by recycling your old outfits.

1. Kajal Aggarwal: Bandhini is something that never goes out of trend and perfect wear during the festive season. If you have printed palazzo pants, you can pair it up with sash collar shirt and lots of chunky jewellery. A pair of juttis is something that will help you to pull off the right elements during Diwali.

2. Samantha Akkineni: Got a plain tired jumpsuit or oversized maxi dress in your wardrobe? Why not make the best use of it by layering it with a printed long jacket/shrug and accessorise with a choker set for that perfect modern twists. This will surely help you to bring the fresh yet unconventional look. For makeup, you can finish it off with pink lips and smokey eyes.

3. Rakul Preet Singh: Rakul Preet Singh looks breathtakingly gorgeous in this simple champaka-printed saree accessorised with silver jhumki earrings. Time to pick the best saree from your mom's wardrobe and pair it off with your single crop top.

4. Rashmika Mandanna: Turtle neck tops are bae and it is time to make the best use of it in the most elegant way by pairing it with your dhoti pants or slit-cut long skirts. Silver jewellery and loads of eye-shadow is enough to complete your look in the most stylish yet simplest way.

5. Pooja Hegde: Sarees are a popular favourite during this season and you can surely pick one gleaming piece like Pooja Hegde's.

Which look has inspired you?

