Kajal Aggarwal says 'excited to meet my little one'; Samantha comments on her mom-to-be glow

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are expecting their first baby. The couple recently officially announced the news and now the actress said that she is excited for her little one. The actress took to Instagram to promote a brand and added that she is excited to meet her little one. Celebs poured in love and compliments to the mom to be on the post.

Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram to promote a brand and announced her pregnancy. She wrote, "I am so excited to meet my little one this year, I couldn't be happier."

Samantha and Lavanya Tripathi took to the comments section to congratulate the mom-to-be. While Samantha commented, “Awww cutie, look at you glowing... lots of love dear Kaj… so so excited for you.” with a bunch of heart emojis, Lavanya Tripathi wrote, “Biggg congratulations and loads of love, Kaj!”

Gautam confirmed Kajal’s pregnancy in his New Year post. Sharing a picture of her, he wrote, “Here’s looking at you 2022.” He added a pregnant woman emoji as well. Earlier this week, during her New Year celebrations with her husband in Goa, she shared a picture with him, in which her baby bump was Gautam confirmed Kajal’s pregnancy in his New Year post. Sharing a picture of her, he wrote, “Here’s looking at you 2022.” a pregnant woman emoji as well. Earlier this week, she shared a picture to flaunt her first-ever baby bump.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal is waiting for the release of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. The film directed by Siva Koratala also stars Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde.